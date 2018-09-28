Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Top Story

September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Model Town incident

Perpetrators to face punishment: Imran

By Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Thursday Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) supremo Dr Tahirul Qadri after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected pleas, calling for summoning of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif in connection with the Model Town case.

According to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central media department, Imran Khan in his phone call to Qadri promised that he would instruct the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ensure that action was taken against those behind the Model Town massacre as he ordered to remove the policemen involved in the incident from their present positions.

Prime minister made it clear to PAT leader that there would be no compromise on the equal application of the law and those responsible for the bloodshed of innocent people (in Model Town) could not be allowed to escape the justice system. He also told Dr Qadri that the provision of speedy justice without discrimination was one of the top priorities of the PTI government. He vowed that those responsible for the Model Town incident would be produced before the court.

A day earlier, a full bench of the Lahore High Court two appeals filed by PAT and Idara Minhajul Quran, challenging a trial court’s decision regarding the 2014 Model Town incident. The PAT, in its appeal, had challenged the decision of an anti-terrorism court to the extent of not summoning 12 people (all former or current parliamentarians of the PML-N), nominated by the party in its private complaint.

Dr Qadri thanked the premier for giving a ray of hope for justice and appreciated the prime minister’s vision to uphold justice in the country, the media department said.

At least 14 persons were killed, including two women and over 100 injured during the ‘anti-encroachment operation’ outside the Model Town residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri and offices of Minhajul Quran on June 17, 2014. The media had shown footage of the police massively thrashing persons, including elderly men and women that day.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!