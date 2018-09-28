Uzair shines for Lahore Blues U19s

ISLAMABAD: Uzair Nasir (79 not out) helped Lahore Blues reach a decent first innings total on the opening day of their triangular stage match of the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Tournament against Karachi Blues at the Mirpur Stadium in AJK on Thursday.

Lahore Blues scored 270-7 in the allotted 83 overs. In reply, Karachi Blues reached 32-1 at the close of play. Nadir Shah (6-85) bowled well for Karachi Blues.

Scores in brief: Lahore Blues 270-7 in 83 overs (Uzair Nasir 79 not out, Ibtisamul Haq 53, Zain Bin Farooq 56; Nadir Shah 6-85). Karachi Blues 32-1 in 10 overs.