Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China’s Wang demolishes Puig in Wuhan

WUHAN, China: Rising star Wang Qiang demolished Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1 in the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in China on Thursday, cruising into the semi-finals to the delight of the home crowd.

The impressive victory was the 14th on the trot on home soil for Wang, who has said she wants to follow the footsteps of China’s two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na.

With the fans firmly behind her, Wang made a breathless start to the match, putting her Puerto Rican challenger on the back foot.

Puig, who came into the quarters with an upset win over world number two Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday, switched gears and tried a more aggressive approach, but was unable to unsettle the local favourite.

Wang was even more dominant in the second set and wrapped up the match in just over an hour, having already made history by becoming the first Chinese player to reach the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open, a WTA Premier 5 tournament. Wang’s impressive run at Wuhan includes a shock victory in the second round over world number seven Karolina Pliskova.

The 26-year-old Tianjin native won her first WTA Tour 250 title at the Jiangxi Open in July, and clinched the Guangzhou Open last week. She also grabbed headlines at the French Open with her straight-sets demolition of Venus Williams.

Earlier, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty had to dig deep to overcome Anastasia Pavlyu-chenkova, beating the Russian 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to secure her semi-final berth.

In-form Barty is currently ranked 17th in the world, and a strong finish in Wuhan — where the winner will get 900 points — could help her inch up the rankings before the end of the season.

Barty started strongly against the 39th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, taking the first set 6-2, but the Russian did not appear in a mood to give in too easily and made an aggressive recovery to take the second.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!