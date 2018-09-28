Amir axed from Test squad for Aussie series

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday named a 17-member team for the upcoming two-Test series against Australia.

The team was named by the national selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur.

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been dropped.

“The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions of the UAE,” chief selector Inzamam said in a PCB press release. “Mohammad Amir has been dropped from the side and Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza comes in the side.

“Three spinners Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah and Bilal Asif have been kept in the squad keeping in view the UAE wickets.

“Furthermore, Rizwan Ahmed makes a comeback in the Test squad,” Inzamam said.

The first Test of the series will be played in Dubai from October 7-11 and second match begins in Abu Dhabi on October 16.

Pakistan Test squad: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper).