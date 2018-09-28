POOR SHOW IN ASIA CUP: Naushad questions players’ fitness levels

ISLAMABAD: Former ICC match referee and Test cricketer Naushad Ali questioned Pakistan cricketers’ physical and mental toughness level, calling for taking appropriate measures to remove all the weaknesses before the 2019 World Cup.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday, he said he was amazed at the casual approach of the team members in the Asia Cup. “Some of the worst cricket was on display from Pakistan in the tournament. Barring a couple of cricketers, all others were just going through the motion. Neither they looked ready nor were they mentally and physically in a position to give their best. I hardly have seen such a game approach from Pakistan in near past.”

He proposed revamping the system that had been in place to judge the fitness level (both mental and physical) of players.

“Gone are the days when playing just traditional cricket was enough to subdue your opponents. Now every team is working hard on removing their cricketers’ weaknesses. One should be well-prepared to take on opponents in most professional way.”

Former team manager Naushad said besides having services of coaches, team like Pakistan needs services of experienced cricketing brain that could help players get ready for tough matches.

“It was surprising to see batsmen putting up half-hearted efforts against Bangladesh on Wednesday night. Neither had they looked at ease against pacers nor against spinners. One wonders what had gone wrong with their techniques.”

Naushad said according to his understanding it was lack of mental toughness and physical fitness that turned out to be the decisive factor.

He proposed broadening pool of players for international cricket. “Time has come for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) think-tank to broaden the pool of players from 20 to 35. Pakistan should have at least two back-up players for every position.

“During the last two years increasing number of T20 leagues and international cricket has taken its toll on Pakistan cricketers. So it is pertinent on the board to look for alternate and replacements when it comes to playing international cricket. I think a fit player is better choice than that of unfit and exhausted one.”

He said the team’s performance in the Asian Cup should come as a food for thought for the selectors and those handling and checking players’ fitness level.

“I think Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, captain Sarfraz Ahmed and couple of other players were struggling with fitness. Those putting these players under fitness test must reshape their fitness criteria.”

Naushad praised Afghanistan team for playing beyond their limits. “Afghanistan are unlucky not to have earned a spot in the final after what they have shown in the Super Four stage. Indeed they played beyond their capacity which is good news for international cricket.”