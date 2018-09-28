Fri September 28, 2018
World

AFP
September 28, 2018

Six dead in IHK violence ahead of polls

SRINAGAR: Six people were killed in mounting violence ahead of local elections in Indian held Kashmir as authorities imposed a curfew and suspended mobile and internet services in the disputed territory on Thursday.

There were at least four separate shootings in the restive Himalayan region, where an armed insurgency against Indian rule has raged for three decades, costing tens of thousands of lives. An army spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said three freedom fighters and one soldier died in separate shootouts in Budgam district and Anantnag district. Elsewhere, a road-construction labourer was shot and killed by soldiers, said a police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity and could not provide further details.

In the main city of Srinagar, government forces martyred a man during an early morning patrol, sparking public unrest. Thousands defied the government curfew to attend his funeral, chanting slogans against Indian rule in the mountainous area where half a million soldiers are deployed.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since 1947 but both nuclear-armed rivals claim the territory in full, and have fought three wars over its control. Tensions have been rising ahead of local elections in October and November. New Delhi has deployed an additional 40,000 troops to the region to maintain order.

