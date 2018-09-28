Interfaith event

LAHORE: Leaders of different faiths gathered at the historical Minar-e-Pakistan for a grand breakfast in connection with International Peace Day on Thursday which was jointly hosted by president of All Sects Ulema Board Maulana Asim Makhdoom, chairman Interfaith Dialogue Forum Rev Javed William and National Peace Committee chairman Haji Amer Rasheed. The gathering included a number of noted religious and social leaders from different faiths including Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism etc. Talking to media, the leaders termed the gathering a joyous occasion and consolidating the inter faith harmony. The leaders stressed concerted moves for tolerance and solidarity among all religions in Pakistan.