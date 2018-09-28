PPP rejects Shahbaz’s new social contract proposal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP rejected Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s proposal for a new social contract among the state institution saying that this proposal is in violation of constitution as social contract always takes place between the state and the people which exists in the shape of 1973 Constitution. “There is never a (sic) contract between institutions as parliament is the supreme institution, and all other institutions are under the parliament. No institution is under any institution but parliament,” said PPP Information Secretary Senator Maula Bukhsh Chandio while reacting to the proposal by Shahbaz Sharif that there should be a social contract between institutions. “Shahbaz Sharif holds a responsible post and should talk responsibly,” he said.