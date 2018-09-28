tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The passing out ceremony of 889 rescuers including 709 EMTs trained for the first time as per National Ambulance Service College Ireland guidelines for all districts of Punjab was held at the Emergency Services Academy Thursday. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar was the chief guest at the passing out ceremony.
