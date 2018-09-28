Arshad Khan made PTV chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Arshad Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV). Briefing the media after the federal cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch said that the ministers also decided to make right to information law more strong.
