3 students die, 25 injured in van fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Three students were burnt to death and 25 others received serious burns when a van caught fire at Chowk Qureshi, some 15km from here on Thursday.According to the police, a van carrying 35 students was going to a school when
it caught fire due to gas leakage. Hammad and Zain were burnt to death while 26 others received burns. However, the van driver escaped. The van owner has been arrested and police are trying to nab the driver.
MUZAFFARGARH: Three students were burnt to death and 25 others received serious burns when a van caught fire at Chowk Qureshi, some 15km from here on Thursday.According to the police, a van carrying 35 students was going to a school when
it caught fire due to gas leakage. Hammad and Zain were burnt to death while 26 others received burns. However, the van driver escaped. The van owner has been arrested and police are trying to nab the driver.
Comments