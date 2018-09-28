3 students die, 25 injured in van fire

MUZAFFARGARH: Three students were burnt to death and 25 others received serious burns when a van caught fire at Chowk Qureshi, some 15km from here on Thursday.According to the police, a van carrying 35 students was going to a school when

it caught fire due to gas leakage. Hammad and Zain were burnt to death while 26 others received burns. However, the van driver escaped. The van owner has been arrested and police are trying to nab the driver.