Justice Rauf to head wage board award

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch Thursday said that the federal cabinet has given approval for appointment of Justice (R) Abdul Rauf as Chairman Wage Board Award which would finalise the award within 120 days to fulfill longstanding demand of the journalist community. The minister was briefing journalists after meeting of the cabinet.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch Thursday said that the federal cabinet has given approval for appointment of Justice (R) Abdul Rauf as Chairman Wage Board Award which would finalise the award within 120 days to fulfill longstanding demand of the journalist community. The minister was briefing journalists after meeting of the cabinet.
Comments