US consulate chief visits PBIT

LAHORE: The US Consulate-General in Lahore and the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and drive economic, trade and investment cooperation US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge, accompanied by her team members Ann Mason, Political and Economic Chief, and Hassan Raza, Commercial specialist, visited the PBIT. PBIT CEO Jehanzeb Burana briefed Crenwelge on various prospective opportunities for investors in Punjab.