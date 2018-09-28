Body handed over to India

LAHORE: Pakistan Rangers men deployed along River Ravi on international border saw a body floating from India to Pakistan, and handed it over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture.

41 quack centres sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed 41 centres of quacks. Among the sealed centres, nine each were in Faisalabad and Khanewal, seven in Attock, five in Kasur, four each in Bhakkar and Gujrat, and three in Bahawalnagar.