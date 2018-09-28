4 terrorists killed, 2 troops martyred

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed and two soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intelligence-based operation by security forces against a group of terrorists hiding in Manghochar area of Kalat. The ISPR said Wednesday the terrorists were planning terrorism in Balochistan. Two soldiers were also got injured. Two suicide jackets, massive explosives and weapons and ammunition were also recovered.