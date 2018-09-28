Mini-truck operators protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Mini Mazda Association on Thursday staged a protest demonstration on Gajjumatta Chowk against alleged illegal challans and increase in the amount of tolls. The protesters blocked the Ferozepur Road and burnt tyres.
arrested: The FIA on Thursday arrested a money changer, Muhammad Younis, from Faisalabad allegedly involved in illegal buying and selling (Hundi, Hawala) of foreign currencies, and also seized 100,000 Saudi Riyals.
