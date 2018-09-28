Fri September 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Ammar Masood’s book ‘Aap’ launched

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Columnist Ammar Masood has launched his book ‘Aap’ — a collection of his columns and comments on the literary, cultural, social matters of Pakistan.

The book launching ceremony was organised by Kuch Khaas. The speakers on the panel for Ammar Masood’s book Aap included Mushahidullah Khan, Khursheed Nadeem, Zaigham Khan and Harris Khalique.

Speaking at the book launching ceremony, PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan said to succeed in life one needs to be courageous. “To create your own identity you need to be courageous. It is not difficult to speak truth, but one has to pay the price of speaking truth.

Those who paid the price of speaking truth have become immortal,” said Mushahidullah. He said Ammar Masood has a very unique writing style, and his columns are inspiration for many people. The event was well attended and had many prominent people in the audience, including Umar Cheema, Masroor Gillani, Matiullah Jan, Ahmed Noorani and Adil Farooqi among others. The discussion was focused on topics like freedom of speech, how well it’s used and the importance of speaking the truth. Furthermore, the panel also discussed the importance of journalism and the difference between “adab” and “sahafat”, as well as the value of unbiased, neutral and honest opinions and columns. The book “Aap” is a collection of Ammar Masood’s columns and comments on the literary, cultural, social matters of Pakistan. It delves deep into and points out societal aspects prevalent in today’s Pakistan that could not have been imagined 40 years ago. It explores the literary and cultural evolution of Pakistan and provides much food for thought for our upcoming generations.

