Women-led startups on display

LAHORE: A large number of exciting women-led startups were put on display Thursday at the Women Innovation Network (WIN), a business incubation centre at GC University, Lahore, by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW).

GCU VC Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and PCSW Chairperson Ms Fauzia Viqar inaugurated the exhibition of the women-led startups recently launched with the support of WIN, the only women-only business incubation centre in the country.