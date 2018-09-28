Madeeha Gauhar Festival

LAHORE: Ajoka’s three-day “Madeeha Gauhar Theatre Festival” commenced with a photographic exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery here on Thursday.

The exhibition entitled “Madeeha Gauhar Retrospect” showcased the unique and memorable pictures of the legendary artist during her four-decade long professional journey as a prominent theatre activist. Leading personalities from different walks of life including theatre, television, literature and civil society circles graced the exhibition and paid luminous tributes to theatre Icon Madeeha Gauhar.

Renowned Journalist and Human Right Activist Hussain Naqi and Lahore Arts council executive director Atta Muhammad inaugurated the exhibition whereas Professor Sajida Vandal, Pervez Vandal, Professor Fauzia Afzal Khan, Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson National Commission on status of women, Professor Shaista Siraj ud din, Professor Ruksana David and other notable personalities were also present. The festival is being organised in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council and will continue till September 29. Ajoka team presented the cultural play “Lo phir basant ayee” on the opening day.