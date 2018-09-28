FBR to go after 100 big tax defaulters

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday to tighten noose around tax defaulters as Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) will launch operation against 100 big tax evaders.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media about the decision taken by the federal cabinet.

He said that the thousands of kanals of land in the federal capital have been retrieved and massive operation to retrieve land in Karachi will also be started to reclaim large swathes of land belonging to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Pakistan Railways.

The federal cabinet decided to work out a comprehensive policy on Afghan refugees before taking decision regarding next extension in their stay in Pakistan. The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the issue soon. It has been officially stated that 879,198 Afghan refugees have citizen cards of Afghanistan but reside in Pakistan while 13,94,000 have refugee cards while five hundred thousand are unregistered. Two million Afghans are documented. They had been given an extension till June 2018 for the renewal of their accreditation cards.

Fawad Chaudhary told media that the federal cabinet has appointed Financial Monitoring Unit director general as part of compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regime. The post until now was non-existent. Mansoor Hussain Siddiqui has been appointed as the DG Financial Monitoring Unit. He said that Justice Abdul Rauf has been appointed Wage Board chairman. He has been appointed to make it effective. He will decide within 120 days the matter of [low and untimely] wages put forth by various journalist movements.

The minister said the cabinet also decided to further strengthen the Right to Information Act in order to bring transparency in governance and citizens' right to know. Only with the right to information, transparency can be ensured as journalism thrive, and facilitating journalists with easy access to information is the most important part of democracy. The cabinet decided that tax exemptions for Fata and Pata will be in place for five years. He said that Pakistani tax laws will not apply to these areas for further five years and they will continue to enjoy tax exemptions. This means that these regions will continue to enjoy the use of non-custom paid cars up to June 30, 2023. Similarly, residents will be exempted from paying sales and withholding tax in these areas.

The prime minister directed all ministers to promote meritocracy and not give recommendations or receive recommendations for favour. The prime minister has also directed to increase the use of information technology to save precious resources and move towards paperless economy.

Fawad Chaudhry announced that a high-level Saudi delegation is due to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday in line with an earlier government announcement about the Kingdom being invited to invest in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as other infrastructure projects across the country. "The delegation will consist of the Saudi investment head, minister for petroleum and minister for energy," the information minister said. "As I had said earlier on our return from Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has expressed interest in investing in CPEC projects as well as infrastructure development and to that end is bringing major investments here. The first step has been taken as three grant agreements have been inked and this is a very positive step and bodes well for relations between the two countries."

Fawad Chaudhry said that the first stage of reforms in the FBR was complete. He said details regarding these will be provided by Finance Minister Asad Umer next time. He said that the government will be launching a major operation soon against 100 major FBR defaulters. Chaudhry also emphasised the prime minister's narrative of protecting the weak and the need for the rich to give back to society. He said that all the ministries have been instructed to stop making selective appointments in their own ministries and to desist from forwarding their 'recommendations' for candidates for other ministries. “When we talk of anti-encroachment operations, it has been observed that some very big favours are called [to thwart them]; and so, all ministers have been specifically instructed not to entertain such requests,” he said.

He also informed media persons that the prime minister has urged ministries to move towards more technologically-savvy practices and adopt e-communication practices instead of wasting paper for printing agendas and budgets. All ministries have been instructed to go paperless in efforts to be an e-government, he said, adding that the ministry for IT had been tasked with implementing this initiative and will give a presentation in two weeks' time regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Office (PMO) has announced Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch '5 million Housing Project' during first half of the next month. The process of registration will also commence with the launch of the project. This was decided during a meeting of the Task Force on Housing with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair today at Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting was attended by Housing Minister for Punjab Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Najeeb Haroon MNA, Lt Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General (QMG), Maj General Naveed Safdar, Director General Army Lands, Dr Imran Zeb Khan, Secretary Housing, Arshad Dad, Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, Ali Zafar, Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Saleem Ranjha of Akhuwwat Foundation and others.

The Task Force apprised the prime minister about the progress made so far in formulating a comprehensive plan for planning, execution and monitoring of the ‘5 million Housing Project’ for the low income groups as well as regularisation of Katchi Abadis. The prime minister was informed that a comprehensive housing policy framework with a holistic approach and multifaceted initiatives was being developed to create a conducive environment and offering one-window solution to the local as well as foreign investors. It was informed that an apex body would be created for the purpose to ensure seamless execution of the project. The prime minister has already decided to take ownership of this demand-driven initiative that would not only fulfill PTI’s promise of provision of 05 million houses to the homeless but would also create huge economic activities and job opportunities for the youth.

Lt Gen Moazzam Ajaz, Quarter-Master General, made a detailed presentation on Army’s experience in catering to housing needs of its personnel. He also offered Army’s expertise and assistance in implementing the 05 million housing project. The prime minister said that besides utilising expertise of both the public and the private sector, successful financial models including that of Akhuwwat would be replicated to ensure success and affordability. The prime minister directed the Task Force to expedite finalisation of the plan including the legislative framework for its consideration by the provincial and the federal government.