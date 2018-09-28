PM House’s buffaloes auctioned off for Rs2.3m

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani premier’s house milked its livestock reserves Thursday as dozens gathered for a buffalo auction in Islamabad, in the latest push for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s highly publicised austerity drive. A total of eight buffaloes were auctioned off for nearly Rs2.3 million at the prime minister’s residence, as Khan’s new administration aims to cut expenditure and increase revenue collection to boost Pakistan’s struggling economy. "The auction was not just good. It was very, very good," said government official Javaid Iqbal, who oversaw the sale. An auctioneer shouted prices to a crowd carrying stacks of rupees in the residence’s backyard, where the shiny, black buffalos for sale were tied to nearby trees. The animals were purchased in 2014 by the government of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, with supporters of the erstwhile leader flocking to the auction and paying several times the market price for a piece of history. "I bought a buffalo for Rs300,000 which is three times higher than the market price. But I am happy because it’s a memory tied to my leader Nawaz Sharif," Malik Tayyib Nawaz said. "A common man like me cannot afford to buy them," said Zameer Khan, who travelled to the event with the hope of netting a buffalo but left empty handed.