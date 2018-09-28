Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Polls matters: Senators to be part of probe body

ISLAMABAD: The consultation meeting between the treasury and opposition benches with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair reached on principled understanding to turn the Special Committee of the National Assembly to probe the allegations of rigging in the general elections into parliamentary committee with the inclusion of the senators.

The consultation meeting headed by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser was attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah, ex-NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Farukh Habib of the PTI. The consultation meeting was held on the desire of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who, along with Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, communicated the reservation of the senators as the Senate was not being given representation in the said committee. It was principally agreed in the meeting that the parliamentary committee to probe the allegations of the rigging in the general elections 2018 would be constituted comprising 24 members having two third from the National Assembly and one third from the Senate as per numerical strength of the parliamentary parties of both the houses of Parliament. It was also principally agreed that the Senate will forward the names as per strength of the parliamentary parties and same procedure be adopted in the National Assembly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!