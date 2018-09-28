Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Talks begin to determine if Pakistan to seek IMF bailout

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team which arrived here yesterday would have to assess the gross financing requirements for the ongoing fiscal year 2018-19 before Islamabad can decide whether or not to apply for a balance of payments bailout programme, The News has learnt.

The visiting IMF staff team, led by Herald Finger, yesterday kick-started negotiations with Pakistan’s economic team. It would remain in Islamabad until the end of next week.

The federal government and the IMF team would review all matters pertaining to the Pakistani economy, including the mini-budget unveiled by the government to contain the budget and current account deficits. Estimates for both figures would be worked out by the two sides to evolve a consensus. “The Ministry of Finance has assessed that the gross financing requirement of the country would range between $26-$29 billion during the current fiscal year, but the IMF team would give its assessment after gauging the economic health of the country during the Article IV consultations,” a top official of government told The News.

The official said that the monthly current account deficit peaked at $2.2 billion in July, but contracted to $600 million in August. The assessment of gross financing requirement could not be ascertained on the basis of figures for a couple of months, he said.

Once quantified, Islamabad would be in a position to decide whether it needs to apply for an IMF programme or can manage the economy without assistance from the Fund.

The IMF team would prepare a report on the basis of the Article IV consultations with Pakistan for presentation to the Executive Board of the IMF and subsequent publication. “The government would have to take a formal decision on approaching the IMF within one-and-a-half months,” the official said.

Depending on the outcome of the talks, it would be determined who from among Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa would attend the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bali, Indonesia from October 8-14, for further talks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!