Uzair lifts Lahore Blues in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Uzair Nasir (79*) helped Lahore Blues reach decent first innings total in the National Under-19 Triangular series match against Karachi Blues at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Thursday.

Lahore Blues managed 270 for 7 in allotted 83 overs. In reply Karachi Blues reached 32 for 1 at the close of play on the opening day. Nadir Shah (6-85) bowled well for Karachi Blues. Scores: Lahore Blues 270-7 in 83 overs (Uzair Nasir 79 not out, Ibtisam-ul-Haq 53, Zain Bin Farooq 56, Nadir Shah 6-85). Karachi Blues 32-1 in 10 overs.