Johnson back in fiancee’s photo album, maybe heart too

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: US Ryder Cup star Dustin Johnson used his photography skills to work his way back into fiancee Paulina Gretzky’s photo collection, and maybe her heart, after she dumped all traces of him from her Instagram account.

Now, the 34-year-old American, who overtook England’s Justin Rose to reclaim golf’s world number one ranking, will attempt to work his shotmaking magic for trophy-holders United States against Europe as the Ryder Cup begins Friday at France’s Le Golf National.

Asked if he felt he had inflicted a psychological blow by dethroning his rival from the ranking summit, Johnson replied: “Sure. I guess it depends on how you look at it. For me? Yeah, I like being one.”

Model Gretzky, the 29-year-old daughter of Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and mother of two children with Johnson, was seen in public with him at a Ryder Cup function Wednesday night for the first time since she erased him from her Instagram account earlier this month, sparking celebrity website reports of a breakup.

They were hand-in-hand at the Palace of Versailles for a special dinner and Johnson was with most players in taking photos of their partners outside the palace. “I’ve enjoyed the events we’ve had,” Johnson said. “Last night was a really nice event at the Palace to get together with both teams. Had a really nice dinner. So that was a lot of fun.” Asked how many photos he took, Johnson replied: “No comment.”

Earlier this month, after Gretzky’s Instagram adjustment, Johnson tweeted his only statement so far on the situation. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs,” he wrote. “But most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family.” Gretzky responded eight days later by posting a video clip with her in bed listening to the song “I’d Be Jealous Too” by Dustin Lynch. It went viral, its jealousy lyrics seen as a message to Johnson.