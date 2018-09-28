Fri September 28, 2018
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Return of the jinns

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

AFP
September 28, 2018

Madrid to host new-format Davis Cup

MADRID: Madrid has been chosen to host the first two new-format Davis Cup finals in 2019 and 2020, the organisers of the venerable men’s team tennis event said Thursday.

Under a format proposed by the Kosmos group, headed by Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, and adopted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in August, the competition will bring together 18 nations in one place for a week at the end of the tennis season.

“We are delighted to be bringing the 2019 Davis Cup... finals to Madrid,” ITF president David Haggerty said in a statement.“The city is a fitting location to stage the highest quality tennis and great entertainment for thousands of fans from all over the world,” he added.

The revamped finals are scheduled to take place at La Caja Magica, the current venue for the Madrid Open, in 2019.For 2020 organisers still must decide between holding the event either at the same location or at the WiZink Center.Kosmos, an investment group led by Pique with Japanese and Chinese support, will spend $3 billion over 25 years on the revamped 118-year-old Davis Cup.

