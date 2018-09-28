Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Barty marches into Wuhan semis

WUHAN, China: Australia’s Ashleigh Barty had to dig deep to overcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Wuhan Open in China on Thursday, beating the Russian 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to move into the semi-finals.

In-form Barty is currently ranked 17th in the world, and a strong finish in Wuhan — a WTA Premier 5 tournament with 900 points for the winner — could help her inch up the rankings before the end of the season. Barty started strongly against the 39th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, taking the first set 6-2. But the Russian did not appear in a mood to give in too easily and made an aggressive recovery to take the second set.

Barty, who has been impressive in her run to the final four at Wuhan, then regained her grip on the close encounter and survived Pavlyuchenkova’s fightback. Pavlyuchenkova “got more aggressive and I wasn’t able to quite go with her”, Barty said of the Russian’s second-set fightback. Barty pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament on Wednesday when she knocked out Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets, not allowing the world number three any momentum. The 22-year-old Barty said she is looking to sustain that momentum to end 2018 on “the best note possible, whether that is results-based or feelings-based”.

WTA Wuhan Open results (x denotes seed):

Quarter-Finals: Ashleigh Barty (AUS x16) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Wang Qiang (CHN) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-3, 6-1

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) bt Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 7-5, 6-3

Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-4, 6-4.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!