QAT: SSGCL thrash Lahore Blues

LAHORE: SSGCL thrashed Lahore Region Blues by an innings and 85 runs on day three of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Championship here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

After Lahore were forced to follow on, SSGCL squeezed Lahore to 127 runs in 40.2 overs. Only Saad Nasim 46, Zubair Malik 31 and Tayyab Tahir 22 were their batsmen who reached the double figures. Kashif Bhatti played the wreckers part by taling six wickets while Zia-ul-Haq got three.

Scores: SSGCL first innings 360 all out in 94.2 overs (Fawad Alam 153, Umer Amin 109,Asif Zakir 44, Aizaz Cheema 5-45) Lahore Region Blues first innings 148 all out in 34 overs (M. Zubair Malik 33, Irfan Haider 26, Shahid Nawaz 24, Zia-ul-Haq 4-37, Muhammad Irfan Jr 3-33, Kashif Bhatti 2-39)

After follow-on 2nd innings Lahore 127 all out in 40.2 overs (Saad Nasim 46, M. Zubair Malik 31, Tayyab Tahir 22, Kashif Bhatti 6-59, Zia-ul-Haq 3-34). Result: SSGCL won by an innings and 85 runs.

At the LCCA ground, Lahore Whites and KRL were heading towards an interesting conclusion. Lahore managed 182 and 177 runs in both of their innings while KRL got 166 and were at four without loss in their second innings with another 179 runs for victory.

Scores: Lahore Region Whites first innings 182 all out in 100.1 overs (Afaq Shahid 51, Ali Zaryab 44, Imran Dogar 40, Yasir Ali 5-23, Sameen Gul 2-20, Ali Shafiq 2-63) and

2nd innings 177 all out in 92.3 overs (Ali Rafique 60, Ali Zaryab 23, Sameen Gul 4-31, Yasir Ali 2-24, Saeed Anwar Jr 2-31, Nauman Ali 2-49) KRL first innings 166 all out in 66.5 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 58, Jaahid Ali 26, Usman Arshad 20, Muhammad Irfan 5-47, Waqas Ahmed 4-46) and 2nd innings 4-0 in 2.2 overs.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Islamabad suffered yet another big loss this time at the hands of National Bank (NBP) in the on-going Quaid-i-Azam Trophy at the Diamond Ground Thursday.

NBP won by an innings and 162 runs inside three days to add to Islamabad miseries in the Trophy. In a recent match, Islamabad also suffered heavy defeat against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Resuming at the overnight score of 48 for 3, Islamabad were bowled out for 125 in their second innings. Faizan Riaz (30) was the top scorer for Islamabad. Mir Hamza (4-45) and Atif Jabbar (4-26) ran through Islamabad second innings in just 33.2 overs. Islamabad managed 167 in the first innings with NBP replying with 454 talking a huge 287 runs first innings lead.

Scores: Islamabad Region 167 all out in 49.5 overs: (Arsal Sheikh 34 not out, Ali Salman 27, Hammad Azam 4-24, Mir Hamza 3-51, Atif Jabbar 2-42) and 125 in 33.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 30, Atif Jabbar 4-26, Mir Hamza 4-45) NBP 454 all out in 101.4 overs: (Hammad Azam 157, Kamran Ghulam 111, Muhammad Nadeem 4-121, Hazrat Shah 2-100). Result: NBP won by an innings and 162 runs.

Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Peshawar Region 176 all out in 48.2 overs (Israrullah 42, Sajid Khan 34, Bilawal Bhatti 6-38, Asad Ali 2-26) and 191 all out in 39.2 overs (Sajid Khan 54, Ubaid Ibrahim 38, Muhammad Hafeez 3-41, Aziz Ullah 2-31, Asad Ali 2-34, Bilawal Bhatti 2-64) SNGPL 456-6 in 123 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 213, Imran Butt 47, Adnan Akmal 88 not out, Taj Wali 2-99). Result: SNGPL won by an innings & 105 runs

At Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad: FATA 437 all out in 97.2 overs (Asif Afridi 112,Afaq Raheem 76, Muhammad Talha 68, Khurram Shahzad 6-162, Ammad Butt 2-79, Umer Gul 2-82) and 78-1 in 28 overs (Muhammad Naeem 37) HBL 356 all out in 113 overs (Muhammad Waqas 70, Zohaib Khan 73, Muhammad Talha 4-85, Naseer Akram 2-45, Asif Afridi 2-70)

At UBL Sports Complex Karachi: PTV 154 all out in 59.4 overs (Adnan Mahmood 62,Hasan Mohsin 59, Waqar Anwar 6-43,Anwar Ali 2-15)and 120 all out in 46.2 overs (Umair Khan 32,Muhammad Waqas 23, Israr Ahmed Khan 6-30, Adeel Malik 2-25) Karachi Region Whites 223 all out in 85.3 overs (Khurram Manzoor 89, Babar Agha 31, Muhammad Irfan Jr 5-77, Raza Hasan 3-46) and 52-3 in 20 overs (Mirza Asad Baig 17, Azhar Ullah 3-24)

At Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Region first innings 110 all out in 32.3 overs(Muhammad Asif 5-43, Ehsan Adil 4-26)and 227 all out in 83.1 overs (Usman Saeed 75*, Ehsan Adil 5-74, Muhammad Asif 2-28, Hussain Shah 2-63) Wapda 127 all out in 45.5 overs (Ayyaz Tasawar 51, Saad Altaf 5-35, Syed Touseeq Shah 2-39) and 211-3 in 58.4 overs (Salman Butt 96, Adnan Raees 42, Asad Raza 1-57, Saad Altaf 1-65). Result: Wapda won by 7 wickets.

At Multan Stadium, Multan: ZTBL 223 all out in 89.4 overs (Waqar Salim 43,Anas Mustafa 40, Shahrukh Ali 36*, Muhammad Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48,Sajjad Hussain 3-69) and 68-3 in 20.1 overs (Waqas Salim 26).

Multan Region 486-9 decl in 154 overs (Imran Rafiq 148,Khalil Ullah 96,Ali Usman 89,Usman Liaqat 61,Imran Khan 3-56, Haider Ali 3-113, Usman Ashraf 2-76).