Fri September 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Ex-cricketers disappointed

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former cricketers were not only surprised but disappointed with the performance of the national team in Asia Cup 2018. Former captain Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment at the national side after the green shirts crashed out of Asia Cup.

Afridi took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations Bangladesh. Disappointed by Pakistani team’s overall performance. Lacked attacking play of cricket in all fields. It is a young side who performed well in the last tournaments and set expectations high.”

“More focus on practice is needed for a stronger comeback,” Afridi added. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs in an all-important game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night with Mushfiqur Rahim’s scoring 99 to guide Bangladesh into the Asia Cup final. The former skipper missed out on a century but still lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 12-3 to 239 all out in 49.5 overs before they kept Pakistan down to 202-9 in 50 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Former legend Javed Miandad said that he was surprised by Pakistan’s defeat to Bangladesh. “The target set by Bangladesh could have been chased,” he said. “Their [Bangladesh’s] bowling was not extraordinary.”

Criticising the batting, Miandad said that the batting department played in “the opposite” as there was no planning on how to take the innings further. “The match could have been finished in 45 overs,” he added.

