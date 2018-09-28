Australia name 2 Test vice-captains for first time

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australia have for the first time named two Test cricket vice-captains — all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood — as they look to move on from a major cheating scandal.
The pair were chosen to back up captain Tim Paine via an unprecedented vote by team members and a final decision made by a panel that included coach Justin Langer and selector Trevor Hohns, Cricket Australia said.
Marsh, aged 26, will act as sole vice-captain behind Paine during the two-Test series against Pakistan in Dubai beginning on October 7 because Hazlewood, aged 27, is sidelined by injury.It will be Australia’s first Test tour since the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town which led to one-year suspensions being imposed on captain Steve Smith and his deputy, David Warner, who was also banned from ever holding another leadership position.
