Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia name 2 Test vice-captains for first time

SYDNEY: Australia have for the first time named two Test cricket vice-captains — all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood — as they look to move on from a major cheating scandal.

The pair were chosen to back up captain Tim Paine via an unprecedented vote by team members and a final decision made by a panel that included coach Justin Langer and selector Trevor Hohns, Cricket Australia said.

Marsh, aged 26, will act as sole vice-captain behind Paine during the two-Test series against Pakistan in Dubai beginning on October 7 because Hazlewood, aged 27, is sidelined by injury.It will be Australia’s first Test tour since the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town which led to one-year suspensions being imposed on captain Steve Smith and his deputy, David Warner, who was also banned from ever holding another leadership position.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!