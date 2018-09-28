Naushad questions Pak team’s physical, mental toughness level

ISLAMABAD: Former international match referee and Test cricketer Naushad Ali questioned Pakistan cricketers’ physical and mental toughness level, calling for taking appropriate measures to remove all the weakness ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Talking to The News, he said he was amazed at the casual approach of majority of team members who were seen in action in the Asia Cup. “Some of the worst cricket was on display from Pakistan in Asia Cup. Barring a couple of cricketers, all others were just going through the motion. Neither they looked ready nor were they mentally and physically in a position to give their best. I hardly have seen such a cricket on display from Pakistan in near past.”

He proposed revamping the system that had been in place to judge the fitness level (both mental and physical) of players. “Gone are the days when playing just traditional cricket was enough to subdue your opponents. Now every team which has got one-day status is working hard on removing their cricketers weaknesses. One should be well prepared to take on opponents in most professional way.”

Former team manager Col (rtd) Naushad said besides having services of coaches, team like Pakistan needs services of experience cricketing brain who could help cricketers get ready for an all out fight ahead of every match. “It was surprising to see majority of Pakistan cricketers putting up half hearted effort against Bangladesh the other day. Neither had they looked at ease against pacers nor against spinners. One wonders what had gone wrong with their technique.” Naushad said according to his understanding it was lack of mental toughness and physical fitness that turned out to be the decisive factor.

He proposed broadening pool of players for international cricket. “Time has come when PCB think-tank start thinking in terms of broadening the pool of cricketers from 20 to 35 players. Pakistan should have at least two back up players for every position. At one hand we see numerous spinners of good quality in domestic cricket at other we rely on couple of these when it comes to playing in international cricket.

During the last two years increasing number of T20 leagues and international cricket has taken its toll on Pakistan cricketers. So it is pertinent on the Board to look for alternate and replacements when it comes to playing international cricket. I think a fit player is better choice than that of unfit and exhausted one.”

The former ICC match referee said team performance in the just concluded Asian Cup should come as a food for thought for selectors and those handling and checking players fitness level. “I think Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, captain Sarfraz Ahmad and couple of other players were struggling with fitness. Those putting these players under fitness test must reshape their fitness criteria.”

Naushad praised Afghanistan team for playing beyond their limits. “Afghanistan is unlucky not to have earned a spot in the final after what they have shown in Super Four stage. Indeed they played beyond their capacity which is a good news for international cricket”.