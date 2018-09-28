Amir axed as Pakistan name Test squad for Aussie series

LAHORE: A 17-member Pakistan Test squad was announced Thursday for the series against Australia with the return of Azhar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Mir Hamza and Bilal Asif in the team.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has been dropped after failing to impress on the UAE wickets during the Asia Cup while Sarfraz Ahmed was retained as captain of the hapless performance in Asia Cup. The series will roll into action in the UAE from October 7 with two Test matches followed by three T20 Internationals. The team includes three spinners but former captain and opener Mohammad Hafeez has also not been considered.

The national selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq after consultation with Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur announced the Test squad for the two-match Test series against Australia. “The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions of the UAE, where Mohammad Amir has been dropped from the side and Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza comes in the side.

Test team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain- WK), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, M Abbas, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza and M Rizwan (WK).