Fri September 28, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 28, 2018

Indian Air Force Vice Chief shoots himself in thigh

NEW DELHI: The Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo accidentally shot himself in the thigh on Wednesday. Air Marshal Deo was rushed to the RR Hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery and his femur bone was set, say sources. He is said to be stable. Air Marshal Deo had taken over as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff in July. He had replaced Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, who is now the Air Chief. SB Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Air Force on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

