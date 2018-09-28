People on visit visa to UAE face Dh50,000 penalty

DUBAI: People caught working on a visit visa will be fined more than Dh50,000 and banned from entering the UAE and those employing them will face harsh penalties, a senior interior ministry official said on Wednesday. He said companies can hire such people temporarily on a contract from the Ministry of Labour. “People who go there from the UAE after the expiry of their visa will not be issued a new visa. It is best for them to go back to their country and wait for their visa to enter the UAE again,” he said. He said a visit visa holder will be allowed to enter the UAE once within two months from the date of issue of the visa.