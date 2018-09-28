Oxford, Cambridge top list of best varsities

LONDON: The UK is still home to the top two universities in the world, according to the 2018 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Oxford University is on top for the third consecutive year, while Cambridge keeps its second best position for the second year in a row. However, UK is no longer the second most-represented nation in the rankings. Despite the UK having 98 institutions in the full list of 1,258, it loses its spot to Japan which claims 103 positions. The UK does however retain its status as second most-represented in the top 200. The US’s Stanford University completes the top three, maintaining it position from last year. The US still leads the way as most-represented with 172 institutions in the list.