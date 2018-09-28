UN panel to prepare indictments over Myanmar atrocities

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council voted Thursday to set up a panel to prepare criminal indictments over atrocities committed in Myanmar, amid allegations of genocide against the Rohingya minority.

The top UN rights body voted to “establish an ongoing independent mechanism to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law committed in Myanmar since 2011”.

The text, a collaboration between the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), says the panel will be responsible for preparing files “in order to facilitate and expedite fair and independent criminal proceedings... in national, regional or international courts or tribunals”.

Thirty-five of the council’s 47 members voted in favour of the resolution and only three — China, the Philippines and Burundi — voted against.The remainder either abstained or refrained from casting a vote. The council’s decision, which was immediately hailed by Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and other rights groups, will go to the UN General Assembly in New York for final approval.

The text was presented after a damning report was released to the council earlier this month, outlining in meticulous and searing detail atrocities against the Rohingya, who fled a violent military campaign that started in August last year.The UN report also spoke of “crimes against humanity and war crimes” against other minorities in the northern Kachin and Shan States.