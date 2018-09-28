Antibody therapy suppresses HIV

PARIS: Scientists in the US said they have discovered a way to suppress HIV in patients for months at a time using a twin dose of antibodies that could revolutionise how the disease is treated. Globally, a record number of people receive antiretroviral drugs to manage HIV, but they must follow strict medical regimes to stay healthy, typically taking pills every day for the rest of their lives.

Now researchers say a combination of two proteins known to counteract the effects of HIV were able to suppress the virus in patients for up to 30 weeks at a time, providing hope that an alternative treatment to daily drug dosing may be on the horizon. “A safe, reliable, antibody-based treatment regimen would open new possibilities for people living with HIV,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy in the US state of Maryland.