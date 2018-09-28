Kavanaugh accuser says she feared SC pick would rape her

WASHINGTON: University professor Christine Blasey Ford said Thursday she believed she was going to be raped or accidentally killed during an alleged assault 36 years ago by Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s embattled nominee for the Supreme Court.

“I am here today not because I want to be,” the 51-year-old Blasey Ford told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in a charged hearing room. “I am terrified,” she said, her voice quavering on the verge of tears as she recounted the details of the 1982 incident which she says took place at a party in a suburban Maryland home.“I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” Blasey Ford said.

Kavanaugh, a conservative 53-year-old appeals court judge, was not present as the session — which could make or break his confirmation to the nation’s highest court — got underway. He is expected to testify later in the day.

The accusation, which Kavanaugh steadfastly denies, has thrust the Trump administration into the #MeToo movement’s harsh glare, and threatens to derail a conservative effort to tilt the high court to the right for years to come.

Blasey Ford, wearing glasses and a sober dark blue suit, recounted the alleged assault from the witness table in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room.A psychology professor in California who is married and has two children, she said she was “100 percent” certain it was Kavanaugh who attacked her and not a case of mistaken identity.