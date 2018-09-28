Rockets hit Afghan city during president’s visit

GHAZNI: Three rockets hit the Afghan city of Ghazni during a visit by President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday, in an apparent display of strength by militants as they ramp up attacks across the country. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assault, which comes weeks after the Taliban stormed the provincial capital — a two-hour drive from Kabul — and engaged security forces in an intense battle that killed hundreds of people. No one was killed or wounded in the latest attack, provincial deputy police chief Ramazan Ali Mohseni told AFP. One of the rockets landed about 200 metres (660 feet) from the Ghazni governor’s office, where Ghani was holding meetings with security officials, religious leaders and members of civil society.