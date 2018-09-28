ANP resolution seeks unblocking of CNICs

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to demand the federal government to unblock the national identity cards of the Pakhtuns.

ANP’s provincial general secretary and parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak presented the resolution. He demanded the steps from the federal government for resolving the issue being faced by thousands of Pakhtuns.

Sardar Hussain Babak asked the government to take the issue seriously as people were faced with severe problems due to the blocking of their CNICs.

Pakhtuns are residing in all parts of the country due to displacement from their native areas due to terrorism while blocking of CNICs had added to their miseries, he said. He asked the Ministry of Interior to take practical steps for resolving the issue.