UoP announces BA/BSc results

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar Thursday declared results of BA, B.Sc. annual examination with girls clinching all the top positions.

Controller examination Dr Fazle Hadi announced the results at a ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Asif was the chief guest.

Manahil Amjad Gul, a student of the Jinnah College for Women, topped the BA examinations by securing 444 marks while Bibi Muniba from the Army Burn Hall, Abbottabad, secured the second position by obtaining 438 marks. In BSc, Salma Khan and Zuhra of the Jinnah College shared the overall first position by securing 501 marks each.