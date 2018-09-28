Inclusion of Saudi Arabia in CPEC welcomed

ISLAMABAD: Unity of Muslim Ummah is guarantor for survival and stability of Islamic world as all challenges could be settled with unity.

This was stated by the speakers who were addressing 'Unity of Ummah Conference' here on Tuesday. The speakers also welcomed inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that any force in the world cannot destabilise mutual harmony and brotherly relations of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The conference also resolved to lay any sacrifice for defence, security and stability of Harmain Al-Sharifain.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, presided over the conference, while speakers addressing the conference include, Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Habib Ullah Bukhari, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, State Minister for Interior Sheharyar Afridi, Director General Islamic World League Dr. Abda Ateen, President Islamic University Islamabad Dr. Ahmed Yousuf Al-Draiveesh, General (R) Amjad Shoaib, Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Ilyas Muslim, Allama Zahid Qasmi and Maulana Qasim Qasmi.

The speakers underlined that sectarianism is very dangerous for stability of Muslim world. Makkah and Medina are centers of Muslim unity and brotherhood.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Qadri stated that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every thick and thin and both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will steer out entire Muslim Ummah from prevailing phase of challenges and hardships.

“To annihilate menace of sectarianism, services of Ulema and Mashaikh will be employed in effective and cohesive way,” he said.

State Minister for Interior Sheharyar Afridi said that believing in oneness of God, finality of Prophethood (SAW) and security and defense of Harmain Al-Sharifan are part of faith and belief for every Muslim, adding that any negligence cannot be tolerated on this issue.

Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Habib Ullah Bukhari stated that unity of Muslim Ummah is ultimate panacea to resolve confronting challenges of Islamic world.