CITY PULSE: Lecture on CPEC at KU

As part of its Sheikh Mutahir Ahmed Memorial Lecture Series, the Department of International Relations of the University of Karachi is hosting an event in which eminent economist Dr Kaiser Bengali and renowned journalist Khurram Husain will speak on ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: A Game-Changer or Game-Over’. The event starts

at 11am on October 1 at the university’s Arts Auditorium. Call 021-99261300 for more

information.