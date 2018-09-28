Keys of bus donated by Japanese people given to AMTF

A ceremony to hand over the keys of a blood donation and advocacy bus, donated by the people of Japan to the Afzaal Memorial Thalassamia Foundation was held at the AMTF facility here the other day.

Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura graced the occasion with his presence. He recalled the long association of the AMTF and the people of Japan and expressed his pleasure at the initiative taken by the AMTF for blood donor advocacy. He hoped for efficient utilisation of the gift.

The idea of having and using the blood donation and advocacy bus for educating the public about the importance and benefits of donating blood was floated by Dr Asim Qidwai, CEO of the AMTF. The untiring coordination and efforts of Ateeq Ur Rehman, executive director, AMTF, made it possible in a short time, said a press release issued by the foundation.

The AMTF CEO expressed his pleasure and contentment over the continued support from the people of Japan to the AMTF and explained the use and expected outcomes of the blood donation and advocacy bus.