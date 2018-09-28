When nature is the source of divine inspiration

Every single thing in the universe known to humans and seen by them carries the imprint of the supreme Divine Being. God is visible in everything that we see around us.

So says Muhammad Ibrahim, a fine arts graduate from the University of Balochistan. His love of the divine in nature is reflected in his surreal works. A pleasant change from all that brain-teasing modern art being purveyed by art galleries, with their absurd abstractions, his surrealistic paintings are a pleasure to watch and have a really soothing effect on the eye. He, indeed, is a lyrical colourist.

The 19 of his works adorning the walls of the Mainframe Gallery, Clifton, are oils on canvas depicting both the plains and the mountains. In a very subtle way, he connects his landscapes with calligraphy. “It was an experiment I tried by connecting the scriptures with my paintings,” he says.

A careful examination of his works shows verses from the Holy Quran blending with the greenery or the thick foliage in the background, the verses being in praise of God’s handiwork. This certainly is something not seen in any of the previous works by any of the artists and it sure is a highly successful experiment. The colouring certainly makes the works all the more attractive.

Ibrahim is by profession a bureaucrat and is employed in the Balochistan’s Health Department’s the Human Resources Development section. The exhibition, which is a must-see for lovers of nature, and with an inclination for the divine, will last until October 6.