Patients, staff robbed at hospital in Federal B Area

After mugging people on streets and carrying out robberies at homes and banks, robbers have now started to target hospitals in the city as a private hospital in Federal B Area was robbed on Thursday.

Five robbers deprived hospital staff, patients and attendants of cash, mobile phones and other valuables. The Trimax Hospital is located in Federal B Area Block 9 near Comprehensive Chowrangi within the limits of the Jauharabad police station.

The robbers entered the hospital at around 4:45am. According to witnesses and police officials, they held the security guard hostage at gunpoint and after snatching his weapon, four of them entered inside the hospital while the other robber stayed outside. At first, the gang moved to the counter and robbed cash amounting to around Rs250,000. Later they held the staff, patients and attendants at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and mobile phones.

According to the hospital staff, one of the patients was robbed of a total of Rs10,000 in cash. The robbers snatched mobile phones from at least four paramedics as well. After successfully carrying out the crime, the gang fled the hospital. They also took the DVR system with them which records footage of CCTV cameras.

According to the hospital supervisor, Asghar Pervez, some of the robbers were clad in shalwar kameez while others wore pants and shirts. They also appeared to be belonging from multiple ethnicities as they spoke in multiple languages with each other, the supervisor said, adding that the robbery is the first incident of its kind in the history of the hospital which has been running for the last many years.

After houses, banks, shops and petrol pumps, people of Karachi are not even safe in the hospitals, Pervez lamented. “They [robbers] took at least 15 minutes to complete their swift operation,” says Jauharabad SHO Fahad Hussain. “It seemed they were professional as they also took the DVR system with them while leaving,” he added.

The SHO disclosed that the gang did not take the security guard’s weapon with them and threw it in a mosque located on the hospital’s permises. According to the officer, the police have so far no clue about the gang as they took away the DVR system.

According to the SHO, the police thoroughly checked the surrounding area to check the robbers’ movements. No CCTV cameras were found in the hospital’s surroundings, the officer said, adding that the police are now trying to trace the culprits with the help of mobile phones they snatched from the staff. Efforts are also under way to release sketches of the robbers. The police have registered an FIR No. 213/18 against unidentified persons on the complaint of the supervisor.