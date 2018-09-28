Minister for Human Rights

Lahore: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Aijaz Alam has said that the support of technical institutions for the provision of best facilities within the jails is admirable, and the arrangements in the Kot Lakhpat Central Jail by the administration should be appreciated. He said it was top priority of the government to transform the jails into reform centres. He expressed these views during his visit to the Kot Lakhpat Central Jail, Lahore. The minister inspected the jail.