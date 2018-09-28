Sino-Pak workshop on music, dance held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organised a Pakistan-China workshop on music and dance. Chinese and Pakistani artists attended the event moderated by PNCA director general Jamal Shah. The Chinese cultural troupe comprised musicians and dancers. Both Pakistani and Chinese artists shared their experiences with each other on stage.
