Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Buzdar seeks WB’s help on smog

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a public awareness campaign is being launched to save the people from smog and the World Bank can provide technical assistance in this regard.

The chief minister stated this while talking to the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Mr Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, bilateral discussion was held to expand cooperation in different sectors, including ongoing programmes of social sector development launched in collaboration with the World Bank. Both the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in different sectors, including tourism, urban development and environment in future.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that World Bank is a strong partner of the Punjab government and added that its cooperation with regard to social sector development is praiseworthy. We appreciate the World Bank assistance in health, education, skills development, agriculture and irrigation sectors, he added.

He said the PTI government is devising a strategy to bring the deprived areas on a par with the developed areas of the province. He said that public resources will be spent on the welfare of the people and general public will be provided different facilities through enhanced capacity of public sector institutions. The Punjab government has also started taking different steps to remain safe from the smog and a clean commission is also be set up. A public awareness campaign is also being launched to save the people from smog, he added. The World Bank can provide technical assistance in this regard, he added.

Patchamuthu Illangovan said that World Bank will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government. The priorities of the chief minister will be included in sectors of mutual cooperation and World Bank will continue close liaison with the Punjab government in this regard, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot