Buzdar seeks WB’s help on smog

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a public awareness campaign is being launched to save the people from smog and the World Bank can provide technical assistance in this regard.

The chief minister stated this while talking to the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Mr Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, bilateral discussion was held to expand cooperation in different sectors, including ongoing programmes of social sector development launched in collaboration with the World Bank. Both the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in different sectors, including tourism, urban development and environment in future.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that World Bank is a strong partner of the Punjab government and added that its cooperation with regard to social sector development is praiseworthy. We appreciate the World Bank assistance in health, education, skills development, agriculture and irrigation sectors, he added.

He said the PTI government is devising a strategy to bring the deprived areas on a par with the developed areas of the province. He said that public resources will be spent on the welfare of the people and general public will be provided different facilities through enhanced capacity of public sector institutions. The Punjab government has also started taking different steps to remain safe from the smog and a clean commission is also be set up. A public awareness campaign is also being launched to save the people from smog, he added. The World Bank can provide technical assistance in this regard, he added.

Patchamuthu Illangovan said that World Bank will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government. The priorities of the chief minister will be included in sectors of mutual cooperation and World Bank will continue close liaison with the Punjab government in this regard, he added.