Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No extension in date for filing income tax returns

Rawalpindi: No decision has been taken so far to extend the date for filing income tax returns therefore taxpayers must not delay filing their income tax returns, an FBR official said Wednesday.

The last date for filing returns is September 30 and those who cannot file returns till due date should pay estimated tax to get an extension, said Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi Dr. Hamid Atiq Sarwar.

He said that the taxpayers who failed to file returns but deposited some tax will get a chance to adjust it later and they would get an extension of fifteen days as the Income Tax Ordinance has provided these powers to the Chief Commissioners.

The FBR official said this while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) led by its president Syed Tauqeer Bukhari who was accompanied by Faraz Fazal Sheikh, Naeemul Haq, Zahid Shafique, Syed Tanseer Bukhari, Sofia Akhtar, Hassan Raza, Khalid Masood and Tauseef Alam.

Dr. Hamid Atiq Sarwar said that the names of late filers and those who failed to pay a part of income tax would be removed from the active taxpayer's list (ATL) and they would be able to include their names in the ATL by March, next year. Late filers will be treated as non-filers and they would not be able to avail benefits of reduced withholding tax rates for the next six months, he added.

He said that if the government decides to extend the date for filing returns, it would be requested to make it applicable to only those who deposited estimated tax. At the occasion, Syed Tauqeer Bukhari and other tax consultants assured all-out cooperation and promised to tell their clients to submit returns in time. A committee comprising tax officials and consultants was also formed to find ways and means to broaden the tax net.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot